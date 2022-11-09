Kollywood is all set to witness the high-voltage clash at the box office between Varisu and Thunivu. Even though there’s a lot of time left for their arrival, the heated exchanges between Thalapathy Vijay and Ajith Kumar fans have already started. Amid this, Indian producer-distributor Udayanidhi Stalin has taken a stand, which is commendable. Keep reading to know more.

For the unversed, Ajith’s action entertainer will be distributed by Udayanidhi Stalin’s Red Giant Movies in the state of Tamil Nadu. As Ajith will be seen performing some high-octane action scenes, fans are excited to their core. They feel that its genre might give the film an edge over Thalapathy Vijay’s family entertainer.

We really don’t know if it’s Varisu or Thunivu winning the clash, but as of now, at least the pre-release battle has ended on a fair note. Udayanidhi Stalin, the distributor of Ajith Kumar’s film, has stated that both films will get an equal number of screens in Tamil Nadu, thus making it a fair competition. So now, it’s ensured that bad tactics won’t take place in the screen count war.

Both Varisu and Thunivu will be released during Pongal in 2023.

Meanwhile, recently the makers of Varisu released the first single ‘Ranjithame’ from the film featuring Thalapathy Vijay and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead, much to the delight of fans and film buffs. Vijay himself has sung the song alongside M.M. Manasi. S Thaman seems to have used the powerful percussion instrument Thavil to good effect in this song that lifts your spirits right away.

The song is already a hit and has given the film an edge over Thunivu in pre-release buzz.

