It is just sad to see how celebrities are often trolled on social media. Often haters forget that they’re public figures and not public properties. Pushpa actress Rashmika Mandanna is currently going through a rough time after many unnecessarily trolled her for not watching Kantara. Scroll below for her lengthy note addressing all the negativity.

For the unversed, Kantara has been directed by Rishab Shetty. Now what’s interesting is that he’s same the same filmmaker who helmed Rashmika’s debut film, Kirik Party. The entire world is currently going gaga over Kantara, which is enjoying a golden run with over 340 crores+ earnings at the worldwide box office.

Advertisement

Advertisement

It all began when Rashmika Mandanna was spotted at the airport and the paps asked her take on the Rishab Shetty film. She answered that she hasn’t seen the film so far, which drew a lot of social media ire with many accusing her of “forgetting her roots.”

Rashmika Mandanna shared a lengthy note on her Instagram last night that read, “Hi so.. A couple of things have been troubling me these last few days or weeks or months or maybe even years now and I think it’s time I address it. I am only speaking for myself – something I should have done years ago. I have been on the receiving end of a lot of hate ever since I started my career. Quite literally a punching bag for a lot of trolls and negativity out there.”

She continued, “I know that the life I’ve chosen comes with a price– I understand that I’m not everyone’s cup of tea and certainly don’t expect to be loved by every single person out there. That doesn’t mean because you don’t approve of me you can spew negativity instead. Only I know the kind of work I put in, day in and day out to make you all happy. The happiness you feel from the work I put out is what I care about most. I really am trying the best I can to put out things that both you and I are proud of.”

Rashmika Mandanna then went onto clarify things that are circulating around but aren’t necessarily true. “It’s heart breaking and frankly quite demoralising when I’m being ridiculed and mocked by the internet especially for things that I HAVE NOT SAID. I’ve found that bits of things I’ve said in interviews are being turned against me. False narratives being spread across the internet that can be very harmful to me and the relationships I have in or outside the industry,” she added.

Her note concluded, “I only have love for everyone around me, the people I’ve worked with so far, all of whom I’ve always admired. I will continue to work hard and do better for you. Because like I said, making you happy -makes me happy. Be kind everyone. We’re all trying to do our best.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rashmika Mandanna (@rashmika_mandanna)

Many including Elli Avram, Dulquer Salmaan, Hansika Motwani among others took to the comment section and motivated Rashmika Mandanna.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more South related updates!

Must Read: Samantha Rubbishes Reports Of Her Illness Myositis Being Life-Threatening: “I’m Not Dying Anytime Soon”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram