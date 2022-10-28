Rashmika Mandanna is a national crush for a reason. The beauty never fails to amaze us with her brilliant acting skills, fashion affair and her cuteness. She’s absolutely honest and candid and often interacts with paparazzi on all her public appearances and always wins the hearts of her fans on social media. The actress recently wore a beige ombre sequins saree and it would fit the bill perfectly if you’re getting ‘Rokafied’ soon and the elegance in the outfit will not only let you win over your in-laws but also your fiancé who will be drooling over those looks secretly. Scroll below to take a look at her pictures.

Rashmika is quite popular on social media with over 34 million followers on Instagram. She often keeps her fans engaged there by sharing her pictures and reels on the photo-sharing site while also giving a sneak-peak of her personal and professional life there. Now, talking about her beige saree look, it’s perfect for a small intimate function and will make you stand out with its sequined work.

Rashmika Mandanna wore a beige ombre saree by Sawan Gandhi which is worth Rs 118,000. The saree is transparent and has beautiful matching sequins work all over it. It comes with a cutdana work blouse but the actress paired it with an almost backless raw silk blouse which came with a plunging neckline.

The Pushpa actress donned minimalistic makeup to go with this look including winged eyes, pink lips and loads of blush and highlighter on the cheeks. She accessorised her look with pink and emerald stone earrings and paired it with her extraordinary radiant smile.

Take a look at Rashmika Mandanna’s pictures below:

This elegant outfit for your ‘Roka’ ceremony wouldn’t just make you stand out and win over your in-laws but also have your would-be husband secretly crushing over you!

