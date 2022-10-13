Kriti Sanon is one of Bollywood’s most fashionable stars. The actress always impresses with her fashion choices be it at the airports, at events or just chilling with her friends. Last evening was no different when she turned show-stopper for designer duo Shantanu and Nikhil on day one of FDCI X Lakme Fashion Week.

The ‘Mimi’ actress was the epitome of ‘param sundari’ as she slayed on the ramp. Dressed in a spotlight-grabbing blinged white lehenga, she looked nothing less than an extraordinary fashionable bride. Read on to know more about her look, how she styled it and what we think of it below.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As the show-stopper for Shantanu and Nikhil, Kriti Sanon was dressed in the designer duo’s latest white creation consisting of an elaborately embroidered lehenga, blouse and complimenting net dupatta with matching embroidery work. Part of the collection named ‘Capella’, the design reflected the opulence that was served by the Baroque Era and its majestic artefact: The Chandelier.

Kriti Sanon’s lehenga skirt and blouse both featured embroideries inspired by the Baroque motif leaves lace and architecture. The white ensemble – with touches of off-white, stones work and a good amount of bling was the perfect ode to the interiors of a Baroque palace. The ensemble – which accentuates one’s sensuous richness and beauty, made use of baroque lace embroidered in Dori work. Doesn’t she look just stunning? In my opinion – she looks out of this world and a bride opting to wear this on her D-Day will do so too.

Given that the Shantanu and Nikhil creation featured a lot of bling, the actress’ look was styled were simple with a high silver chain and a brilliant smile. For hair and makeup, the actress’ team went for straight, centre-parted hairdo, blush pink lips, matching pink eye work and some highlighter.

Take a look at Kriti Sanon looking ethereal and like a stylish modern bride here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lakmé Fashion Week (@lakmefashionwk)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Koimoi.com (@koimoi)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FDCI (@fdciofficial)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lakmé Fashion Week (@lakmefashionwk)

From 1-10, how much would you rate this desi look of Kriti Sanon? Also, do you want it in your wardrobe?

Must Read: Deepika Padukone Redefines Airport Fashion As She Dons A Night Suit, Netizens Joke “Aaj Ranveer Singh Ke Kapde Pehen Liye Madam Ne”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram