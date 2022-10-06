Deepika Padukone is no less than a goddess. The actress was recently unwell and even hospitalized for 2 days. Despite her health scare, she made it to Paris Fashion Week and slayed her bold look. She’s now back to the bay and netizens cannot help but notice her airport look and are convinced that it is Ranveer Singh who’s landed his clothes to his wifey. Scroll below for all the details.

As most know, Ranveer Singh is known for his ‘atrangi’ fashion choices. He’s always made a unusual appearance and grabbed the eyeballs. He has also previously accepted wearing clothes of his wife. The latest jaw-dropping look was of the actor in pink power suit during an event in Mumbai.

Today morning, Deepika Padukone was papped at the Mumbai airport and she clearly redefined fashion goals in her printed nightsuit. To give an edge to her look, DP wore a blue puffer jacket and completed her look with white sneakers. While those huge sunglasses were a highlight, it was her wide smile that stole the show.

While most went all praises for Deepika Padukone, many joked on how she was inspired by Ranveer Singh while talking about her outfit. Many were convinced that she was wearing her husband’s clothes.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Koimoi.com (@koimoi)

A comment read, “She starts to wear clothes like ranveer…cuties”

Another joked, “Aaj ranveer k kapde pehen liye madam ne”

“If I wear this,it would look like nightwear,” wrote another.

A viewer wrote, “Arey ye toh Ranveer ke kapde hai”

Well, it’s funny now Ranveer Singh is dragged every time Deepika Padukone pulls off an usual fashion choice!

On the professional front, Deepika will be next seen in Pathaan opposite Shah Rukh Khan.

