Sometimes co-stars become the best of friends off-screen and other times not. Falling in the latter are Sunny Deol and Shah Rukh Khan. The actors who featured alongside each other (one as the hero and the other as the villain) are not the best of friends in the industry. While the two may be on cordial terms now. As per reports they were not on speaking terms for close to 16 years.

It was during this period that the Gadar actor made several comments against King Khan – some in regards to how he earns (extra) cash. It is a known fact that many Bollywood stars opt to dance at weddings and parties in return for monetary gains. SRK, Akshay Kumar and even Ranveer Singh have been very vocal about dancing at some events and earning a bomb for it. However, once Deol took a dig at such stars – thus indirectly Khan, for it.

Before we tell you what Sunny Deol said, here’s why there’s animosity between him and Shah Rukh Khan. Reportedly the bad blood began on the sets of Darr (1993) as Sunny believed that late filmmaker Yash Chopra gave more prominence to the baddie of the film aka Khan. SRK’s Rahul received more popularity and love from the audience as compared to Sunny’s Sunil Malhotra. He even went on record saying that Chopra “isn’t a man of his words” and “he betrayed my faith in him.”

Back in the day, Shah Rukh Khan was very vocal about dancing at weddings and other private functions in order to earn big bucks. Soon after SRK spoke of it, Sunny Deol took an indirect dig at him while interacting with a magazine. The Ghayal actor told Filmfare, “Only mujrawallis dance at weddings, not actors. I think actors should maintain their dignity. Dancing at a friend’s wedding is okay, but getting paid to dance is cheap.”

Further trolling Khan’s choices of earning cash (and other actors who opt to dance at functions), Deol said, “Next, you will ask me-isn’t prostitution better than borrowing money from the market? I don’t agree with this kind of logic.”

While Sunny Deol may have taken an indirect dig at him, Shah Rukh Khan once said that earning by dancing at weddings gives him a choice to not do certain films. Well, to each his own is all we can say.

