Bollywood’s Badshah Shah Rukh Khan is making headlines for his upcoming projects, Pathaan, Jawan and Dunki which are set to come out in 2023. Well, today everyone’s attention was on Atlee’s upcoming next film as it was reported that SRK was shooting with South sensation Thalapathy Vijay in Chennai for the film after a photo of the two went viral on the internet.

Advertisement

Talking about the films, Jawan is one of King Khan’s 2023 big releases and is directed by Atlee. The movie will also star Nayanthara and will come out in June 2023.

Advertisement

Earlier it was reported that Shah Rukh Khan has resumed his shoot plans for Jawan and is now in Chennai for the same. It has been rumoured for quite some time that a well-known south Indian celebrity will be making his entry as a cameo for the movie and now social media is in an uproar after an image showing Thalapathy Vijay alongside King Khan has surfaced on the internet.

It so happens that on Wednesday (24th August 2022) an image of Shah Rukh Khan and Thalapathy Vijay surfaced on the internet, where the two are seen sitting in a space surrounded by some people. The image showed SRK wearing a white kurta leaning to his left, sitting beside Vijay who was wearing a maroon shirt. While fans are completely hyped believing that SRK and Vijay are working together for the movie based on the image, it is to be noted that the image is not from the sets of Jawan.

Debunking the truth, this image is a complete fake where two images have been edited and brought together. This was discovered by netizens on Twitter who dug deep and found the original image of Shah Rukh Khan in the same poster in Baba Siddiqui’s recent iftaar party, where the ‘Om Shanti Om’ actor was looking at Baba while the latter was speaking to him. On the other hand, Vijay’s image was taken from another event.

Check out the Fake and original images:

To all the #ThalapathyVijay fans it's not a latest pics pic of #ShahRukhKhan is from Iftar party and it's edited by someone So everyone don't spread it now 👍.#Jawaan | #Jawan pic.twitter.com/E1mYrPVBgq — MASRUR SRKian (@Masrur2srk_) August 24, 2022

Well, it would have been a sensational event if both Shah Rukh Khan and Thalapathy Vijay were brought together for Jawan. Only time would tell who the mystery man is for the cameo role.

Would you love to see Shah Rukh Khan sharing screen space with Thalapathy Vijay? Do let us know in the comments

For more such updates make sure to follow Koimoi.

Must Read: ‘Liger’ Vijay Deverakonda On Why He Never Said “I Love You Too”: “My Dad Taught Me That Love Is Bullsh*t…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram