Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday starrer Liger are all set for its release. The film directed by Puri Jagannadh and Produced by Charmme Kaur and Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions has us all anticipating seeing what the film holds for us.

One has to agree that the title of the film is pretty catchy. However, did you know it was not the first choice and that the makers had something else in their minds? Hint: The title is now being used in an upcoming film starring Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone.

If you are a Bollywood buff, you might have already realised which name we are talking about. However if you still haven’t deciphered it, then let us reveal it to you. According to Telugu 360, producer Charmme Kaur reveals that ‘Liger’ was not the first choice as the title for the film. Director Puri Jagannadh had ‘Fighter’ in his mind. Yes, you read that absolutely right. She said, “Fighter was the initial title. Puri, however, was not fully satisfied with it. He wanted some variety title for the movie. He started thinking and told me how about the title Liger. He explained the meaning of Liger and we immediately went to Karan. He said it’s fantastic. We went to Vijay and he too said it’s fantastic.”

Liger director Puri Jagannath also shared his take on the title and said, “We initially put in the images of Tiger and Lion in the poster, since we thought many may not know the meaning of Liger. But within no time they got the more information about the word Liger.”

Woah! That’s something new. For the unversed, Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone are sharing screen space for the first time with their upcoming film which has been titled Fighter. Quite some coincidence.

Liger or Fighter, Which one do you think would fit the best for Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday starrer? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

