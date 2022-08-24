The craze for SS Rajamouli’s RRR doesn’t seem to fade away even though it’s been months since the film was released in theatre and later, on OTT giant Netflix. Not just the people of India, but the international audience too are showing their love for the Jr NTR and Ram Charan starrer. Meanwhile, Ram Gopal Varma never shies and speaks whatever he likes. In a recent interview, when RGV was asked about his experience of watching the South actioner, he told it felt like a circus. Scroll below to know what he actually meant.

Other than the lead stars, the movie also featured, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Shriya Saran, Samuthirakani, Ray Stevenson, Alison Doody, and Olivia Morris in key roles. The movie is a fictional story about two real-life Indian revolutionaries, Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem, and their fight against the British Raj.

Coming back to the topic, Ram Gopal Varma recently sat for an interview with Film Companion South where he spoke about his life, films, and whatnot. In one of the segments, he was asked about the last film he watched in theatre and the filmmaker answered RRR. Further, when he was asked about the experience, he told, “I felt it was like a circus, you know, I don’t mean it in a bad way because circus immediately gives you feeling of the clown, that’s not the truth.”

Explaining his stance about calling RRR like a circus, Ram Gopal Varma adds, “There are a lot of acrobatics happening. Like when Ram Charan and Taarak (Jr NTR), rescued that kid from the water it felt like it was like a Gemini circus. Last time I saw something like that was in the Gemini circus and then the animals and all that.”

Further in the interview, RGV was also asked about his best memory with Mani Ratnam, to this he replied, “See, he doesn’t like any of my films and I don’t like any of his films. So, my best memory was when we both together went for a script discussion. He didn’t listen to me and I didn’t listen to him, but we put our names in Thiruda Thiruda and Gaayam.”

Let us know in the comments below what you think about Ram Gopal Varma’s latest comment on SS Rajamouli directorial RRR, comparing Jr NTR and Ram Charan starrer with a circus.

