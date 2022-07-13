Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma is one of the noted directors in the Indian film industry. He is well known for his 1998 film Satya. His films are noted for their gritty realism, technical finesse, and craft. However, now he wants to kiss Bruce Lee. Read on to know why.

While he is a noted filmmaker, RGV often made headlines for his outrageous comments that many perceived as offensive and bold. He also landed in trouble a few times for his controversial remarks. Now the director expresses his love for the legendary martial artist and actor for ‘his very existence’.

Ram Gopal Varma is gearing up for his next release Ladki: Enter The Girl Dragon- an obvious reference to Bruce Lee’s 1973 film Enter the Dragon. During a conversation with ETimes, the filmmaker praised him and said there was something ‘remarkably different’ about Bruce Lee.

The National Award-winning director said, “I am not gay, but he (Bruce Lee) was the only guy I wanted to kiss. I would like to kiss him for his very existence…There is something remarkably different about Brue Lee which can’t be just his speed, it can’t be just his power. I don’t believe there is more than a 10-15 per cent difference in the punching power. It is his personality, it is his screen presence, it is his eyes. He understands the power of his stay. He will give the audience the time to react to his punch. He makes them relish it.”

Previously, Ram Gopal Varma revealed how he found his heroine for Ladki: Enter The Girl Dragon. The filmmaker spoke he had a huge obsession with Bruce Lee ever since he saw Enter The Dragon in his college days. He wanted to make a film inspired by him.

RGV’s new film stars Pooja Bhalekar, Abhimanyu Singh, and Rajpal Yadav, among others, and is scheduled to release on July 15.

