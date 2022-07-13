Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput died on June 14, 2020. It has been two years and the drug angle related to his death as well as a crackdown on Bollywood is far from over. Narcotics Control Bureau aka NCB claims the late actor’s flatmate Siddharth Pithani in the abetment of former’s drug habit.

The drug probing agency recently filed charges against actress Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik and Pithani have conspired in the financing, drug trafficking including procuring, sale, transport, distribution, and consumption of drugs in Bollywood.

NCB in its draft charges claimed that the conspiration occurred between March and December 2020, and involved all 35 accused under various sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. As per the Times of India report, the drug probing agency alleged that Siddharth Pithani was in direct contact with Sushant and his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik, Miranda, and Sawant for procuring ganja.

“Accused (Pithani) using Kotak app of late Sushant Singh Rajput procured weed or ganja and other drugs from his bank account as ‘puja samagri’ and thereby aided and abetted Sushant to extreme drug addiction,” said the NCB. The agency further alleged that since 2018, Rajput had been receiving a regular delivery of drugs through various persons including his staffers.

Sushant’s former flatmate Siddharth Pithani was arrested in May 2021 from Hyderabad by NCB. He was granted bail by the Bombay High Court last week. The agency in their draft charges also claimed that Rhea Chakraborty’s brother Showik Chakraborty was also in touch with peddlers and received packets for Rajput.

Sushant Singh Rajput was found hanging at his apartment in Bandra on June 14, 2020, and the case was not anywhere close to open and shut even though that’s what most people assumed at that time. His death opened up a series of questions and conspiracy theories and most of all, a heavy investigation was made into Mumbai’s drug cartel which was also linked to Bollywood and the television industry.

