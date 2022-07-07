Indian cricket team’s ex-captain MS Dhoni turns a year older today. Watching his being untold back in the 2016 film, which starred Sushant Singh Rajput and Kiara Advani was indeed a delight.

During the promotional events of the film, we saw the cricket wizard and the now late actor bond over many things. However, did you know that Dhoni, who’s usually known for his calm nature once lost his cool on Sushant? Read on to know more.

Ex-captain MS Dhoni who’s one of the coolest captains for his literal calm nature, once, during a promotional event of MS Dhoni: The Untold Story complained that Sushant Singh Rajput bombarded him with too many questions while prepping for the film. When he was asked if he was nervous to see his biopic on the big screens, Mahi said, “Sushant must be feeling more nervous because it was for him to show what he was feeling inside and make the audience believe him, for which he has really scraped me. He used to ask me about how did I feel at that time, how do I feel now. I told him, “yaar tum sawaal he poochhte rehte ho (you keep asking too many questions). In reality, we spent a lot less time together.”

While talking about Sushant Singh Rajput, MS Dhoni also added, “But the kind of effort he has put into the film because one of the essential parts of the film was cricket. Of course, all of us play cricket but when you have to show it on screen, you have to learn certain things, especially cricket shots. He has hit the helicopter shot in the movie and it’s exactly like a replica. So Sushant has put in a lot of effort.”

Aww! Indeed, Sushant was one of the most versatile actors Bollywood had.

What are your thoughts on MS Dhoni hilariously losing his cool on Sushant Singh Rajput? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

