Kareena Kapoor Khan and Shahid Kapoor were the it couple of Bollywood back in the days and their massive fan following was a testament to the fact that fans loved seeing them together. Their sizzling chemistry was hard to miss and the two actors were also quite vocal about their affection for each other. Matters went south, however, when a picture published by a popular afternoon newspaper was slammed as ‘fabricated’ by none other than Bebo herself.

For the unversed, both Kareena and Shahid are happy in their respective marriages now. Bebo is married to Saif Ali Khan and most of her family pictures are a huge hit on social media, especially the ones that feature her two sons, Taimur and Jeh. When it comes to Shahid, he got married to Mira Rajput in 2015 and they now have two adorable kids, Misha and Zain.

Back in 2004, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Shahid Kapoor were a leading topic of discussion for gossip magazines and tabloids and this was also the time paparazzi journalism was on the rise. According to Telegraph India, in one such instance, the newspaper Mid-Day published a picture of Kareena and Shahid sharing a kiss at Rain restaurant in Mumbai and it did not exactly go down well with the two actors.

Kareena Kapoor Khan sent out a notice to the newspaper demanding an apology as she claimed that the pictures were fabricated by the publication. Apart from allegedly calling it a breach of privacy, Bebo also reportedly threatened the media house with a lawsuit worth 20 crores if they did not render the apology.

The editor of the newspaper, Meenal Beghel stood her ground that the pictures were not morphed and were indeed stills taken from a video recorded on mobile. The team also was of the stance that the pictures were not obscene. Even though Kareena Kapoor Khan claimed that she hadn’t been to Rain for months, the newspaper refused to step down and were also of the stance that they did nothing illegal. The incident also opened up a debate about privacy and budding paparazzi culture at that time, which seems to have become a norm today.

