Karan Johar is back and all set to entertain the masses as he interacts with celebrities in the latest edition of KWK. With Koffee With Karan Season 7 is all set to premiere tomorrow – July 7, on Disney+ Hotstar, the producer, director, actor and talks show host is all out promoting it. Given the promos we have been treated to, viewers are super excited.

In a recent chat, KJo was asked to reveal the name of an actor who he feels would be a perfect host for the KWK brand. Can you guess who he chose? Well, scroll down to know who it is and why he makes a perfect choice.

During a recent chat with ETimes, Koffee With Karan host Karan Johar was asked who he feels can be the host of the much-loved celebrity talk show. Answering the publication, the Kuch Kuch Hota Ha director said ‘Ranveer Singh’ could be the host for KWK.

Elaborating why he feels Ranveer Singh can host Koffee With Karan, Karan Johar said, “He’d be a great talk show host. I think he’s got the personality. He has the sense of humour. He has the ability to think on his feet. He has great repartee. I think he would be amazing.”

During the same chat, Karan also spoke about Tiger Shroff and said he is a surprising factor for him this season – and the audience will see why in the upcoming episodes of Koffee With Karan Season 7. The talk show host said, “(In the past) He’s been very, very quiet and introverted. He really opened up this season. When you see him when the episode airs, he spoke much more than he ever has. So I was pleasantly surprised, I felt that he’s come into his own and he’s commanding a certain kind of presence, that he’s putting it out there”.

Koffee With Karan Season 7 will premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on the 7th of July and viewers are eager to watch their favourite celebs get candid, real, and fun on the ‘Koffee’ couch. Some of the gues this season include Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Kabir Singh duo Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani and many more

