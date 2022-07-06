Whenever Kangana Ranaut releases her film, the actress works hard in promoting the film among the masses. Even for her recent film Dhaakad, the actress left no stones unturned to promote the action thriller. However, something terribly went wrong and the film tanked at the box office. In a recent interview, Deepak Mukut of Soham Rockstar Entertainment cleared some rumours that claimed he had to sell his office to repay investors.

For the unversed, the film which is an action thriller is directed by Razneesh Ghai and also stars Arjun Rampal and Divya Dutta with Saswata Chatterjee in a supporting role. As per reports, the movie that was made on a budget of Rs. 85 crores, earned only Rs 3.77 crore worldwide.

Coming back to the topic, producer Deepak Mukut in a recent conversation with Indian Express revealed why Dhaakad didn’t work. Further, he dismissed rumours that claimed he had to let go of his office to repay investors and loans and said, “These are baseless rumours and absolutely wrong. I have already recovered maximum loss and whatever is left will be recovered in the due course.”

Talking about what went wrong with Kangana Ranaut starrer, Deepak Mukut told the news portal, “We had made Dhaakad with a lot of conviction and it was a very well made film. I don’t know what went wrong but I would like to believe that it’s people’s choice, what they accept and what they not and what they want to watch as well. But according to us, we feel proud to have made a good, female-led spy action thriller, a genre less explored, with good conviction.”

Furthermore, he even addressed the reports that stated the makers had a difficult time getting an OTT platform to release their film. “It is absolutely untrue. I have had so many offers and we have full confidence in our project. After the film’s release, it was sold to Zee5,” he said.

Post the box office debacle of Dhaakad, Kangana Ranaut took to her Instagram and defended herself writing, “2019 I gave Manikarnika 160 cr ka superhit hit, 2020 was Covid year. 2021 I gave the biggest film of my career Thalaivii which came on OTT and was a huge success. I see a lot of negativity but 2020 is the year of a blockbuster—lock-up hosting. And it’s not over yet…I have great hopes with it.”

