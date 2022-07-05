Well, it’s no new thing that we have a huge amount of fans who worship Bollywood celebrities like gods and go into a complete frenzy after meeting them in person. Actor John Abraham also has such experiences in his career where fans have entered his private space. While the actor’s humble nature allows him to take these things sportingly, there are times he has lost his cool too.

Talking about the same, there have been many instances in which John has lost his cool while meeting his fans and has even made headlines for slapping some of his fans for trying to get too close. There are many videos in which Abraham is seen losing his cool and pushing his fans who were trying to click selfies with him.

In an old compilation video shared on YouTube that has now resurfaced once again, we see John Abraham in many instances where he was surrounded by fans. Fans were making their way close to the actor to get a selfie with him, some might have gotten too close to him. Within a second the actor grabbed the particular fan and pushed him aside with force. Continuing the video we also see the actor hitting a man standing in front of him trying to take a selfie. This comes as a shocker to all of his fans who have seen John in his humble self.

Netizens in shock took it to the comments section of the video, to share their views on the same. One user wrote, ” He lost a lot of fans through this video. I assumed he is one of the nicest persons in B’wood. Sad. “. Another user said, “Every Living being deserves respect even though what status they may be. including animals. It’s not good on his part disrespecting others”. One user commented, “1:53 what a man👏👏 pehle fan ko marte hain badme fans ko haath ucha karke hello bolte hain 🤣🤣kya physics hai “. While one user said, “Tom Cruise, Hollywood’s no.1 star 2 hours sirf fans ko selfie dene ke liye khada rehtha hy, kabhi bhi naa nahi kehtha, ye saala chillar bollywood ke flop stars apne aap ko kya samaj rakkha hy ??”, another said, ” I had respect for this guy but now it is all gone”.

Meanwhile, John Abraham was last seen in the action-packed movie, Attack: Part 1. The movie came out on 1st April 2022 and was directed by Lakshya Raj Anand. The actor will be next seen in Siddharth Anand’s directorial Pathaan. The movie will also star Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone and will be coming out on 25th January 2023.

John will now next be seen in Ek Villain Returns with Arjun Kapoor, Tara Sutaria and Disha Patani.

