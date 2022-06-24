John Abraham Trolled For Calling Himself 'Big Screen Hero' & Would Not like To Be ‘Available For ₹299 Or 499’, Netizens Say, ‘Iski Movie Dekhta Bhi Kon Hain?"
John Abraham Trolled For Calling Himself ‘Big Screen Hero’ & Would Not like To Be ‘Available For ₹299 Or 499’ ( Photo Credit – Instagram )

Bollywood actor John Abraham is now gearing up for his next release Ek Villian Returns, which also stars actors Tara Sutaria, Arjun Kapoor, and Disha Patani. The action-thriller is produced by Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Motion Pictures and Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series.

John, who now is on a promotional spree, recently spoke about why he wanted to stick to the big screen, as an actor. His statement regarding the OTT platform invites trolling from netizens. Scroll down to know more.

Talking to ETimes, John Abraham said, “As a producer, I love the OTT space. I would love to make films for the medium and cater to that audience. But as an actor, I am very clear that I want to be on the big screen. “I am a big-screen hero and that is where I want to be seen. At this point, I will do films that cater to the big screen. I would find it offensive if someone shut off my film midway on a tablet because they needed to rush to the washroom. Also, I would not like to be available for ₹299 or 499. I have a problem with it.”

As soon as the interview went viral, netizens were quick to react. Many slammed John Abraham and said ‘iski movie dekhta bhi kun hain?’. One of the users wrote, “Is bhaisaab ki ek bhi movie Maine theatre me puri nai dekhi sivay Shootout at Lokhanwala (Kyuki usme Manoj Bajpayee sir the),” while another wrote: “Iski ek bhi movie maine nhi dekhi big screen pe …. Bas Pathan dekhne Jaungi Wo bhi Sabko Pata Hai Kiske Liye.” Take a look at some more reactions below:

On the professional front, Apart from Ek Villian Return, John Abraham has Pathaan in his pipeline. The highly anticipated film that stars Shahrukh Khan in lead is slated to release in 2023.

