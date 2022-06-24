Bollywood actor Ranvir Shorey is not only well versed for his versatile acting in films like Titli, Lootcase, Sunflower, Khosla Ka Ghosla, Bheja Fry and many more amazing movies but is also known for his on-point sarcastic tweets and replies.

Today (24 June) the actor is making headlines after revealing how he found out that actress Swara Bhasker has blocked him on Twitter. We are sure his reaction will leave you in complete splits!

For starters, yes, you read the absolutely right, actress Swara Bhasker who is an avid user of Twitter has blocked actor Ranvir Shorey. The actor recently had taken it to his Twitter handle to express his disappointment, yet he did it in a very hilarious way.

Talking about this tweet, Ranvir Shorey shared a screenshot of Swara Bhasker’s Twitter account from his page, which read ‘@ReallySwara has blocked you’. Expressing his reaction to it, Ranvir attached a meme next to the screenshot that showed a boy crying uncontrollably. He captioned his tweet, “Just found out.”

Just found out pic.twitter.com/5Nyi2GCDP8 — Ranvir Shorey (@RanvirShorey) June 23, 2022

Yikes! That was out of the blue. However, the actress is yet to react to the tweet, and with Swara being the one who definitely gives it back, we are sure she will react to the tweet soon. Till then all we can do is wait.

Check out the reactions of the netizens to the Ranvir Shorey’s tweet:

Siddhi ya tedhi? — govind chaudhari (@lalabha94237950) June 23, 2022

From this tweet 👇🏽 pic.twitter.com/inuZbEEBn2 — Ranvir Shorey (@RanvirShorey) June 24, 2022

More power to you Sir pic.twitter.com/u6e91pof3o — J.K Saini 🇮🇳 (@JKsaini_001) June 23, 2022

she silent every voice which speaks truth and block every account whose write the truth because she love lies. — Hemanth Singhal (@HemanthAg09) June 23, 2022

Proud of you @RanvirShorey For ☝️ — ADV. ASHUTOSH J. DUBEY 🇮🇳 (@AdvAshutoshBJP) June 23, 2022

Might be @ReallySwara doesn't want your tweets to disturb her vibrating sessions!! — Venkatesh (@Venkate30216745) June 24, 2022

Meanwhile, on professional front, Swara Bhasker and Ranvir Shorey have shared screen space in a short film titled Shame. The short film was released on YouTube back in January 2019 and it also starred Cyrus Sahukar, Seema Pahwa, and Sayani Gupta.

What are your thoughts on Swara blocking Ranvir on Twitter? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

