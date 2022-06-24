Ranvir Shorey Left Weeping Uncontrollably [In Meme Sense] After He 'Found Out' Swara Bhasker Blocked Him On Twitter, Shares Snap!
Ranvir Shorey Reveals Swara Bhasker Blocked Him On Twitter ( Photo Credit – Instagram )

Bollywood actor Ranvir Shorey is not only well versed for his versatile acting in films like Titli, Lootcase, Sunflower, Khosla Ka Ghosla, Bheja Fry and many more amazing movies but is also known for his on-point sarcastic tweets and replies.

Today (24 June) the actor is making headlines after revealing how he found out that actress Swara Bhasker has blocked him on Twitter. We are sure his reaction will leave you in complete splits!

For starters, yes, you read the absolutely right, actress Swara Bhasker who is an avid user of Twitter has blocked actor Ranvir Shorey. The actor recently had taken it to his Twitter handle to express his disappointment, yet he did it in a very hilarious way.

Talking about this tweet, Ranvir Shorey shared a screenshot of Swara Bhasker’s Twitter account from his page, which read ‘@ReallySwara has blocked you’. Expressing his reaction to it, Ranvir attached a meme next to the screenshot that showed a boy crying uncontrollably. He captioned his tweet, “Just found out.”

Yikes! That was out of the blue. However, the actress is yet to react to the tweet, and with Swara being the one who definitely gives it back, we are sure she will react to the tweet soon. Till then all we can do is wait.

Check out the reactions of the netizens to the Ranvir Shorey’s tweet:

Meanwhile, on professional front, Swara Bhasker and Ranvir Shorey have shared screen space in a short film titled Shame. The short film was released on YouTube back in January 2019 and it also starred Cyrus Sahukar, Seema Pahwa, and Sayani Gupta.

What are your thoughts on Swara blocking Ranvir on Twitter? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

