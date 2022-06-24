Rajpal Yadav has been away from the OTT screens for a while now. He’s been a terrific actor and has entertained us with movies like Bhool Bhulaiyaa, Phir Hera Pheri, Chup Chup Ke among others. The actor is finally making his digital debut with Ardh and is speaking about why he was away from OTT for so long. Scroll below for all the details.

For the unversed, Ardh will witness Rajpal play the role of a transgender. The film also witnesses Rubina Dilaik and Hiten Tejwani in pivotal roles. It is one exception where Yadav has agreed to be part of a film that releases on the OTT platforms. He’s gradually moving towards that route but has one condition before signing those projects.

Rajpal Yadav revealed to Hindustan Times, “People should be able to watch it with their family. This is the reason I was away from OTT for five years now, and couldn’t be a part of anything. Main OTT ki bauhaut izzat karta hoon. Kala jitni bikharti hai, utni nikharti hai. 70mm aur TV ke beech mein ek yeh concept aaya, lekin usme bhi do raaste hain. Either you can sit alone to watch it, or view it with your entire family.”

Before signing for a project, Rajpal Yadav says he keeps certain things in mind. “Iss baat ka vishesh dhyaan rakhne ki koshish kar raha hoon, ki jo bhi show ho, family involved ho, woh unhe entertain kar sake. Baaki gaali galoch ki web series hain, main unka virodhi nahi hoon. There is an audience for that who watches it. There’s nothing wrong og right when it comes to art,” he revealed.

Well, to each its own and Rajpal Yadav has clearly made his choice.

