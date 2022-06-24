Sonu Sood won many hearts for his humanitarian work during and post the pandemic. The actor helped a lot of migrant workers reach their village safely and also helped some with medical and financial needs. Meanwhile, in a recent interview, the actor reveals he has seen actors getting jealous due to his work and how they try to ignore or change the topic while others are appreciating his work.

During the conversation, the actor even spoke about celebrities calling him and expressing their gratitude and asking if they can help in any way. However, when he actually asks for their help, those people object to it and say they can only spare an hour for the work.

Sonu Sood recently sat for an interview with Ranveer Allahbadia for his podcast The Ranveer Show, where the actor spoke about how his co-stars used to get uncomfortable or jealous when somebody admire his humanitarian work. The actor said, “Aisa kayi dafa hua hai jaise ki main, kisi actors ke sath baitha hun aur public jo itni sari hoti wahan pe, kisi ne bola meri mother ka liver transplant karaya, ration araha hai, bachon ki padhai. Toh maine dekha hai unko (co-stars) suddenly uncomfortable hote hue aur fir achanak topic badalke nikalne ki koshish ki jati hai, which is fine.”

“Main hamesha bolta hun ki koi aapne acha kaam kiya toh aap kehdo ke yaar ‘acha kaam kiya hai laga rehna’ so usse aap chote nahi hote. Bada mushkil hota hai ki koi acha kaam kar raha hai toh uski tareef karna ya use sirf alag se kone mein lejake bata do, aisa nahi ki apko announce karna hai ki ‘boss mere sath dekho ye bhai ne bohot acha kaam kiya hai sab taali baja do’, aisa nahi. Aap alag se kone mein lejake kandhe mei haath rakh ke bol sakte ho, ‘boss laga hua hai sahi lage rehna,’ bohot badi baat hoti hai woh koi karta nahi, easy nahi hai bohot mushkil hai,” Sonu Sood added.

Further, the actor reveals the shocking reaction of his co-star and how they tried escaping when the director was talking about Sonu’s good work. Sood said, “Main abhi naam toh nahi lunga, but I’ve come across people jo mujhe aj bhi yaad hai, mera south mein temple bana tha Hyderbad mein kaafi bada temple unhone banaya. Mere director baithe the and he was watching news ussi pe tha, toh bole ki ‘Sonu yaar bada acha tune kiya hai’, jo hamare co actor the woh bhi agaye wahan pe aur unhone dekha aur kaha ‘kya dekh rahe ho aisa,’ toh director bole ‘dekho Sonu ka temple banaya hai kitni achi baat hai’.”

“Toh main bhi samne khada hun, director khade hain aur dekh rahe hain, toh unhone dekha, ‘woh dur pahad pe kiska ghar bana hai’ aur kehke woh banda nikal gaya samne se, koi react nahi kiya and I was like its ok. Tab apko pata chalta hai ki aap sahi kar rahe ho kaam, rukna nahi hai abhi. So that’s a reminder ki this is something right,” Sonu Sood said.

