Karan Johar has been many times under the radar over his s*xuality. While that remains really personal, he has been targeted and shamed several over his personal preferences. But there was once that rumours of him being s*xually involved with superstar Shah Rukh Khan that hit strong buzz. Not only did he dismiss it but also blasted the gossip mill for spreading something so bizarre. Scroll below for all the details.

As most know, KJo hit the half century of his life in May. The filmmaker has been really focused on his career and prefers to live a life without getting married. However, he did welcome 2 kids, a son Yash and a daughter Roohi, via surrogacy.

Karan Johar clarified all the rumours around his alleged s*xual relationship in his memoir, An Unsuitable Boy. He mentioned how he was really traumatized by such reports because he considered Shah Rukh Khan as his brother and saw him as a fatherly figure.

Karan Johar said, “Today, people think that I have all the possible avenues to have all the sex in the world. But that’s not who I am at all. To me, sex is a very, very personal and a very intimate feeling. It’s not something that I can do casually, with just about anyone. I have to invest in it…. I’ve always handled the rumours that came my way.”

He added, “There has been so much conjecture about my sexuality. For heaven’s sake, for years there were rumours about Shah Rukh and me. And I was traumatized by it. I was on a show on a Hindi channel, and I was asked about Shah Rukh.’Yeh anokha rishta hai aap ka,’ the interviewer said. He worded it in such a way that I got really angry. I said, ‘If I asked you if you are sleeping with your brother, how will you feel?’ So he said, ‘What do you mean?’”

Well, all that matters is Karan Johar and Shah Rukh Khan are still really strong.

