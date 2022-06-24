The much-awaited film of the year, JugJugg Jeeyo finally hits the big screen and it’s getting raving reviews from critics and audiences alike. Although the trailer had received mixed reactions but everyone is now lauding it after watching the movie. The family drama isn’t clashing with any other Bollywood biggie and is expected to create wonders at the box office. Unfortunately, the BO might get affected now, as the film has already been leaked on a number of torrent sites.

JJJ is directed by Raj Mehta and is bankrolled by Karan Johar’s Dharma Production. The film features an ensemble cast that includes, Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, and Neetu Kapoor along with Manish Paul and YouTube sensation, Prajakta Koli, who will be making her Bollywood debut.

Ever since the first announcement, everyone was quite excited for JugJugg Jeeyo as it has some of the finest Bollywood actors. Even though the film will do an amazing business at the box office but now it might get affected due to a leak. As per reports by India.com, JJJ has already been leaked online on a number of illegal websites including the Tamilrockers and Movierulz.

Apart from the torrent sites, JugJugg Jeeyo is also available to download for free on Telegram groups. Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani starrer is not the first film to be the victim of piracy, before this, big projects such as Dhaakad, Top Gun: Maverick, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, KGF 2, RRR, Runway 34, and other biggies were also leaked on the day of its release.

Earlier, the government had taken strict action against such illegal websites but seems like nothing bothers them. Although the government has banned their official websites somehow they come up with proxy websites.

JugJugg Jeeyo lead cast, Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, and Neetu Kapoor left no stones unturned to promote their latest film. They traveled to a number of cities for the promotion and we hope its business doesn’t get affected due to such illegal torrent sites.

