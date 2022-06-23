Hollywood’s versatile actor Robert Pattinson is one of the most loved and adored actors worldwide. From a Vampire to DC’s Batman, the actor who has played various roles in his career up to now had once been revealed to be told to pleasure himself on screen.

Talking about the same, did you know the actor had once opened up about being sick of m*strubating in the films? Yes, you read that right. Read on to know what the actor shared.

In an old interview with media outlet Variety, Robert Pattinson had opened up about being completely sick of pleasuring himself for scenes in the movie. The actor said, “I keep m*sturbating. In the last three or four movies, I’ve got a m*sturbation scene.” The actor also added, “I did it in High Life. I did it in Damsel. And The Devil All the Time. I only realised when I did it the fourth time.”

Later on, Robert Pattinson also opened up about his movie The Lighthouse, wherein his character played a man who fantasizes about mermaids. Robert talked about m*strubating in the movie to a mermaid, “When I saw the clay figure of the mermaid [in The Lighthouse], if you’re getting turned on by that, you’re in a very strange place in your life.”

Talking about the movie Lighthouse, the movie was directed by Robert Eggers. The movie came out back on 18th October 2019 and featured Pattinson alongside Willem Dafoe, Valeriia Karaman, Kyla Nicolle, and many more.

On the work front, Robert Pattinson won over millions of fans with his entry into the DC universe by playing the titular superhero in the movie The Batman. The movie came out on 4th March 2022 and was directed by Matt Reeves. The movie stars Pattinson alongside Zoë Kravitz, Paul Dano, Jeffrey Wright, John Turturro, Peter Sarsgaard, Andy Serkis, and Colin Farrell among others.

