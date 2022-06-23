We have heard it often how bigger stars are being roped in by the makers just to make films more commercially viable. Sadly, veteran actor and politician Raj Babbar too has faced such instances, not once but multiple times. He had once opened up about getting replaced by Amitabh Bachchan and Sashi Kapoor in films and below is all you need to know.

Raj, who made his debut in the late 1970s, went on star in several films and deliver amazing performances. However, the actor had once recalled two incidents where he was replaced by Amitabh Bachchan and Sashi Kapoor, who were really huge stars back then in Bollywood. It was in 1982’s Shakti, that Raj was replaced by Bachchan. In Namak Halal, he was replaced by Sashi.

In 2016, while talking to India TV, Raj Babbar had told, “It’s the truth. I used to do plays in Delhi and Salim-Javed (screenwriter duo Salim Khan and Javed Akhtar) had picked me up from here. My screentest was shown to Dilip Kumar sahab (who played Amitabh’s father in the film). Ramesh Sippy was the director. I was selected. But for some commercial reasons I was removed from the film.”

Raj Babbar, however, didn’t complain about it as Amitabh Bachchan was a big star and he was a newbie in the industry. Speaking about getting replaced in Namak Halal, he had said, “Sir mere saath aise haadse hote rahe. Jo mujhe milna chahiye tha wo chheen ke koi aur le jaata tha. Lekin chheen ke nahi kahunga. (These mishaps used to happen to me a lot. Whatever I wanted, someone would snatch away from me. Well, not exactly snatched).”

On the work front, the veteran actor was last seen in a web series titled ‘Dil Bekaraar’, which released in 2021.

