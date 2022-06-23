The Narcotics Control Bureau has filed draft charges against Rhea Chakraborty and his brother Showik in the drugs case linked to Sushant Singh Rajput. As most remember, soon after the death of SSR, a drug angle came to light and several Bollywood stars were found to be allegedly involved too.

Several big names including Sara Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor were also called by the NCB for questioning over their alleged involvement in drugs. It all happened after NCB started probing the drug angle in Sushant’s death. The CBI is also yet to get verdict on his mysterious passing away.

As per PTI, special public prosecutor Atul Sarpande said that the prosecution maintained all charges against all the accused mentioned in the charge sheet. NCB has proposed the court to charge Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik for consumption of narcotic substances plus procuring and paying it them for Sushant Singh Rajput.

The court was scheduled to frame charges against all the accused but several moved discharge applications, owing to which the process couldn’t be completed. Now the charges will be filed as per the decisions made on the discharge pleas.

It is also said that Rhea Chakraborty and Showik, both were present before the special court on Wednesday. The matter has now been posted for hearing by special judge V G Raghuwanshi on July 12.

Meanwhile, it’s been 2 years to the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. The actor passed away on 14th June. On his second death anniversary, Rhea Chakraborty shared some unseen images of the late actor on her social media. Kedarnath actress Sara Ali Khan was also amongst others who paid her tribute!

