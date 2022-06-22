The Office is one of the biggest and funniest television sitcoms the Hollywood Industry has to offer. The series has given us many memorable moments with one of our favourite trios, Dwight, Jim and Michael from the series. Now, what if we tell you one of the scenes from the series has a parallel in one of Bollywood’s blockbuster film, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara?

Advertisement

Yes, you read that absolutely right. There is a very famous scene from the sitcom that might have inspired the hilarious phone-throwing scene in ZNMD starring Hrithik Roshan, Abhay Deol, and Farhan Akhtar.

Advertisement

Well, we all remember the scene from The Office where Dwight, Jim, and Michael are traveling in a car and Jim gets a phone call. At the time, Dwight gets irritated and snatches the phone out of Jim and throws it out of the moving car. Well recently a famous meme account on Instagram (Superchutya) brought up parallels of this scene from a scene from Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, and it can be said that ZNMD’s scene may be inspired by the American series.

Well in the movie, we have Hrithik Roshan, Farhan Akhtar, and Abhay Deol playing the roles of Arjun, Imraan, and Kabir respectively. In the movie, Arjun was the one who received constant phone calls from work, and Imraan, irritated by it, threw the cell phone out. The said post on Instagram showed a frame-by-frame breakdown of both the scene one from the movie and one from the series and the only difference is that the series had Jim( who was in the passenger seat) get his phone thrown off while Arjun (who was in the driver seat ) had his phone thrown off.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Memes (@superchutya)

While fans enjoyed both the scenes respectively, those now once known about this parallel have stated their views in the comments. One user said, “They steal our wealth in past we gonna steal their cinema”. Another user commented, “Not paralle, ye chori hai bhaisaaaab”. One user wrote, “”IT IS NOT FUNNY DWIGHT!!!!!!””. While one user wrote, “😂😂cinematic choriii” another said, “Series se copy krke movie me daalna is not funny”.

Well talking about the particular scene in the series, you can check it out in The Office season 4 where the title of the episode is branch wars. Talking about the movie, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara is directed by Zoya Akhtar and stars Hrithik Roshan, Abhay Deol, Farhan Akhtar, Katrina Kaif, and Kalki Koechlin in the lead roles.

For more updates stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Raksha Bandhan: Akshay Kumar Says Shooting With Aanand L Rai Felt Like A Picnic, “It Was More Of A Homecoming For Me…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram