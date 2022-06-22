Aditya Roy Kapur is undoubtedly one of the eligible bachelors in Bollywood industry right now. The 36-year-old enjoys a huge fan following on social media especially among girls because of his good looks and ideal physique. Today, we bring you a throwback to the time when he opened up on the dating rumours with Katrina Kaif and slammed people who blew it out of proportion. Scroll below to read the scoop.

It was reportedly circulated on social media that after Katrina’s ugly breakup with Ranbir, Aditya became her shoulder to cry on. However, there was no truth to these rumours and they were absolutely baseless.

In a conversation with Times Of India, Aditya Roy Kapur opened up on the dating rumours with Katrina Kaif and said, “Sometimes, you go for dinner with a friend and things get blown out of proportion — that’s ridiculous. It’s like you can’t go to a friend’s house without being linked to her (Katrina). I don’t want to overthink and stop interacting with people because of this. After a while, you stop worrying about the repercussions and let people make their own assumptions. You get used to it; else, you won’t be able to have a conversation with anyone.”

When asked during the interview, if he was hinting towards being single, Aditya Roy Kapur revealed that he wasn’t looking for a relationship at that point in time in his life and said, “I am not in that zone right now.”

Meanwhile, the Malang actor’s name in the past was linked to his Aashiqui 2 co-star Shradhha Kapoor and reportedly the two dated for a brief period of time.

