Ameesha Patel has been away from the big screens for a while now. The actress was last seen in Bhaiaji Superhit back in 2018. She was also a part of Bigg Boss 13 as the ‘malkin’ of the house but the response wasn’t really favourable. But she ensures her presence is felt via her social media presence. Scroll below for her latest post and why netizens are asking her to approach Raj Kundra.

As most know, Raj has been embroiled in a legal case over his alleged involvement in p*rnography. It is said that Shilpa Shetty’s husband would be involved in the creation and distribution of adult content. Police also conducted a raid and reportedly found evidence proving the same.

In the latest post, Ameesha Patel could be seen flaunting her curvaceous figure in an animal-printed bikini. She shared a 14-second-long video where one could see her posing for the cameras in the swimwear. She completed her look with a black sarong and a leather jacket.

Ameesha Patel captioned her post, “GOA CALLING .. first week of JULY .. can’t wait to come to GOA FOR work and a mini GETAWAY 🔥🔥… see u soon”

Netizens took no time to get to the comment section and slammed Ameesha for her explicit content. Many even said she would rather be benefitted by contacting Raj Kundra rather than posting such videos on her Instagram handle.

A user wrote, “आप क्या dikhana चाहते हो mujhe कुचभी समझ नही आता आपको कोइ काम नहीं हे क्या”

“What is wrong with this women…she used to be so classy and sweet,” wrote another.

A comment read, “You should call Raj Kundra now… you will have better scope”

Another wrote, “Reh kya hua dhikhane ko”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ameesha Patel (@ameeshapatel9)

