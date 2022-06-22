Singer Sona Mohapatra often grabs headlines for calling a spade a spade. The singer never shies away from voicing her opinion and speaking about the matters that take social media by storm. During the Me Too wave, Sona called out to the predator without thinking twice. But the social media negativity and constant trolling often get to the actress. Recently, the actress spoke about the time when she went through hideous trolling for calling out Salman Khan’s misogynistic comments.

Advertisement

For the unversed, in 2016, Salman Khan became the talk of the town when he made the ‘r*pe comment after he was asked about the gruelling shoot for Sultan. While the Dabangg actor kept mum, his father and filmmaker Salim Khan apologised on his behalf.

Advertisement

Recalling the time, Sona Mohapatra told ETimes, “I had gone through the most hideous trolling, including death threats and literally shit being delivered in dabbas (lunch boxes) in my studio, because I had called out Salman Khan for his misogyny and statements. My statements had gone viral. That was a two month long process where the Minister of Women and Child Welfare had to say that they are launching a hashtag called ‘I’m being trolled’ for better safety of women and children online because Sona Mohapatra has been facing vicious threats.”

Well, that didn’t end there for the singer, she revealed that her photos were morphed onto p*rn sites. Sona Mohapatra further revealed, “I was being morphed onto p*orn sites and every day there were gang r*pe threats. It was horrible. And then we realised it was a consolidated digital army that was not necessarily just made up of fans. It further scared away women from being online. It was premeditated. There were a lot of paid bots that were in this whole game. I decided to take it up head on and it was horrible for my family.”

“It was exhausting, and somedays Ram (Sampath, musician and her husband) would come back to the studio and I would be sobbing on my couch. You’ll see a lot of those swollen looks in my documentary, Shut Up Sona, because dealing with the constant trolling and the constant negativity was not easy. It’s not something I enjoy for sure. But it is still worth going through, because it does slowly change the conversations,” Sona Mohapatra concluded saying.

On the work front, Salman Khan is currently busy shooting for Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali alongside Pooja Hegde. On the other hand, singer Sona Mohapatra’s documentary Shut Up Sona was released on World Music Day.

Must Read: Shah Rukh Khan’s Son Aryan Khan To Be Bollywood’s Answer To Timothee Chalamet? Star-Kid Aspires To Follow His Filmography

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram