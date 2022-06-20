Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali created a lot of buzz in the last few weeks after some reports claimed that director Farhad Samji is not shooting the project. Soon the reports were dismissed and the filmmaker is indeed on board the much-awaited project. Meanwhile, the final cast of the film has been locked and the team is shooting some parts of the film in Hyderabad. Interestingly, the latest reports suggest that Ram Charan is all set to collaborate with Khan as the South star will be making a special appearance in the film.

Apart from Salman, the upcoming movie will also feature, Venkatesh and Pooja Hegde, Raghav Juyal, Shehnaaz Gill, and Palak Tiwari. Earlier, Aayush Sharma and Zaheer Iqbal were also part of the film but due to some creative differences with the production, the two were replaced by Jassie Gill and Siddharth Nigam.

Coming back to the topic, the latest report by Pinkvilla claims that RRR star Ram Charan will be making a special appearance in Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. The actor will appear in a song titled Bhaijaan, where he’ll groove with Salman Khan along with Venkatesh. Ram’s cameo was decided at the last minute after he went to meet the Bollywood superstar while they were shooting in Hyderabad.

Talking about the same, the source revealed, “Salman Khan was shooting for a larger-than-life song yesterday in Hyderabad when Ram Charan went to meet the actor. It was then that they came up with the idea of Ram making a cameo in the song, which the actor graciously agreed to. It’s an exciting number, mounted on a massive scale, and Salman and Ram’s camaraderie in it is to look out for.”

For those unaware, Salman and Ram are old friends and before this, the two didn’t get a chance to work together but now they’ll finally collaborate and it’ll be a treat for their fans to watch them together on a big screen.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan along with the Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali team will be shooting in Hyderabad for a week and later they’ll move to Mumbai and shoot the remaining portions of the movie.

