Recently, an award show took place that saw who’s who of the film fraternity arriving in style. Right from Ranveer Singh to Janhvi Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor to Kriti Sanon, Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra, we saw the Bollywood celebs making a fashion splash. However later in the night, a couple of pictures and videos from inside the event surfaced on the web sending their fans into a tizzy. But there’s one moment that has become the talk of the town. Scroll down to know about it.

Well, we are talking about Karan Johar and Kartik Aaryan, who were seen sharing a stage together. Read on to know why this has come as a surprise for many.

For the unversed, Karan Johar and Kartik Aaryan grabbed eyeballs and made headlines when reports of their fallout surfaced. Earlier, the actor and filmmaker duo bonded well so much so that Kartik even appeared on his chat show Koffee With Karan along with Kriti Sanon. KJo had later signed the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actor for Dostana 2. But things went South when Kartik walked out of the film and it was reported that things didn’t work out as planned between the actor and KJo.

The makers of Dostana 2 are still finding his replacement, while Kartik Aaryan is basking in the success of his last release Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 which continues to top the charts. Now, all seems to be well between Kartik and Karan Johar as the duo was seen bonding well at the recent award show.

Recently a video from the award show surfaced on the web and it saw all the celebs coming together to do the hooks step of Nachh Panjabban from KJo’s upcoming film JugJugg Jeeyo. As seen in the clip, Kartik Aaryan too was a part of the video where he was seen standing beside KJo.

In the new clip that has surfaced from the award show also sees KJo and Kartik Aaryan having a fun chat. The actor and filmmaker duo are seen sharing a hearty laugh. The video opens with KJo doing the JugJugg Jeeyo action to Kartik. The duo continues to have a chat till the end of the video.

Hmmm! Since all is now well between the two, can we expect Kartik’s return to Dostana 2?

