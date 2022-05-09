Kartik Aaryan is one of the most followed actors in Bollywood at the moment with several of his projects scheduled to release this year. If you are a fan of the actor, you are probably already aware of the infamous tiff between him and Karan Johar’s production house, Dharma Productions. In a recent conversation with the media, Kartik supposedly opened up on the miscommunications that happen in the industry and how he does not feel like an outsider anymore.

For the unversed, Kartik was the initial lead in Karan Johar’s Dostana 2 but the deal did not work out for unspecified reasons. A few rumours suggest that Aaryan’s fee was quite high which did not go down well with the production house. A set of other speculations say that Kartik was unhappy with how the script had shaped up and decided to opt out himself. Reportedly, the movie was eventually shelved and Dharma has even taken the call to not work with Kartik in any future projects.

In a recent conversation with Miss Malini, Kartik Aaryan opened up on how people in the film industry can lose their jobs just on the basis of miscommunication. “Many times miscommunication happens in this industry. Not only in this industry, but it also happens in every industry. Sometimes this can be good for you, but sometimes you can lose work because of it. But I believe that the industry is going through a good phase, maybe because of OTT as well. Now I only think about the growth in the industry, nothing else”, he said.

Further shedding some light on how he does not look at himself as an outsider anymore, Kartik Aaryan said, “I don’t feel like an outsider at any production house. Everyone is happy with my work, you get those vibes as soon as you enter the room. Once I understand that then only I decide if I want to work with them or not.”

