Kartik Aaryan is one of the most followed actors in Bollywood not just for his versatile acting skills but also for his dashing looks. The actor has lately been on a roll, working on several new projects, some of which have already been creating a lot of hype amongst the audience. In a recent pap video doing the rounds on Instagram, a fan of Kartik can be seen breaking down inconsolably upon meeting her idol but looks like the netizens had their own ways of giving it a hilarious twist.

For the unversed, Kartik has lately been promoting Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 which is all set to hit the theatres on May 20, 2022. The movie has been written by Aakash Kaushik and directed by Anees Bazmee. Apart from Aaryan, the film also features Kiara Advani and Tabu in key roles but there seems to be a lot of debate around the upcoming film. Expectations from the movie are high since the first part was a major hit and is considered a classic even today.

In a recent video taking the internet by storm, Kartik Aaryan can be seen interacting with a fan who gets very emotional upon meeting him. She falls to her knees and even gives him a tight hug while he constantly makes an effort to console her. In the background of the video, a few people can be heard asking the woman not to cry while some scream Tiger Shroff’s famous dialogue, “choti bachi ho kya?”.

Have a look at the fan’s interaction with Kartik Aaryan here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Koimoi.com (@koimoi)

In the comments section Kartik Aaryan‘s video, a netizen has written, “Choti bachi ho kya😂😂😂😂”

“Aise rone ke kitane paise milte hai?…. Thik thak mile toh hum bhi ro lenge….😂😂”, another comment said.

“Swap the gender and see the magic… suppose if KA was a female actor and a fan boy hugs her like this then…”, a netizen further wrote.

