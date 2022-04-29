Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, the horror-comedy directed by Anees Bazmee, stars Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani, Tabu, Rajpal Yadav and Sanjay Mishra in pivotal roles. The makers recently launched the trailer of the forthcoming movie and within a few hours, the video garnered 50 million overall views and is indeed the most loved trailer of the year!

The video also received 1 million likes within 24 hours and was also trending on social media as soon as it was dropped!

The trailer of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has rocketed off to a record-breaking start on social platforms, which clearly showcases the immense amount of love and appreciation showered by the fans/audiences from across the globe! The netizens filled the social platforms with love, and praise and were highly impressed by the world of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The trailer was not only liked by the fans but was also equally appreciated by the entertainment industry.

Loaded with some horror, humour, and talented star cast, Bhool Bhulaiyaa2 is indeed touted to be the massive blockbuster entertainer this Summer.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, produced by Bhushan Kumar, Murad Khetani, Anjum Khetani, and Krishan Kumar under the banner of T-Series and Cine 1 Studios, is scheduled to hit the screens on 20th MAY 2022

In case you missed it, check out the trailer here

