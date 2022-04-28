Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is among the films which suffered a lot due to the pandemic. After multiple delays, it is finally arriving in theatres. A couple of days ago, the trailer has been unveiled which features Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani, Tabu, Rajpal Yadav, Sanjay Mishra and others.

Ever since it was announced, there have been mixed feelings among Bollywood enthusiasts. Many fear that it might ruin the name of the prequel which had Vidya Balan and Akshay Kumar in a top form. Thankfully, the trailer looks fresh and impressive with Kartik being in his top form.

Like the first part, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 also revolves around Monjulika and this time it looks more like a horror-comedy than a psychological thriller. Well, that’s the first impression the trailer gives us. Kartik Aaryan, thankfully, doesn’t mimic Akshay Kumar and tries to bring his comic game into the picture (of course, there are some references from the prequel).

The trailer looks fresh with elements like lighthearted punches, scary twists and mysteries, and of course that Bhool Bhulaiyaa title track and Ami Je Tomar seal the deal.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’s trailer leaves a good impression of a ‘timepass’ film. On top of that, Kartik Aaryan’s presence is a driving vehicle at the box office. He has proved himself as a perfect fit for ‘popcorn flicks’ and has consistently managed good openings. It seems like this one will open with numbers standing in the range of 12-15 crores, which will be really a good start. It is clashing with Kangana Ranaut‘s Dhaakad, but it won’t create any impact as it belongs to a totally different genre.

Helmed by Anees Bazmee, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 releases on 20th May 2022.

Watch the trailer here:

What do you think about Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’s trailer? Share with us through comments.

