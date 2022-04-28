Tomorrow, another big box office clash is taking place. It’s Bollywood’s young generation star Tiger Shroff’s Heropanti 2 vs veteran Ajay Devgn’s Runway 34. Both the films belonging to different genres have their own space to work in but let’s see who’s dominating the box office in terms of advance booking for day 1.

A look at major Indian cities and their advance booking trends:

Mumbai

Mumbai has been a stronghold of both Tiger Shroff and Ajay Devgn, but as for now, the young action star is clearly winning the race for day 1 advance booking. Heropanti 2 is currently enjoying around 25% shows with near houseful occupancy, with all shows in some multiplexes in filling fast mode. On the other hand, Runway 34 is showing a dull response with just one or two shows in filling fast mode.

Delhi-NCR

Here, Tiger’s film is showing a similar to slightly slower response than Mumbai with multiplexes attracting more audiences. Ajay‘s film isn’t any buzz here with not even a single show nearly full in occupancy.

Bengaluru

Despite KGF Chapter 2 dominating here, Heropanti 2 is showing a decent response in advance booking for day 1. As of now, around 15% of shows are filling fast. For Ajay Devgn starrer, the scenario is totally different with no shows in filling fast mode.

Hyderabad

In Hyderabad, only 14 shows have been opened for advance booking as of now, and out of it, 5 are showing near houseful occupancy for Tiger’s film. Runway is showing just a single show in filling fast mode.

Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad is dull for the Heropanti sequel as of now. Runway 34 is no different.

Chennai

In Chennai 10-15% shows are filling fast for Heropanti 2. Ajay Devgn starrer has around 5-10% shows filling fast here.

Pune

Pune is showing around 10-15% filling fast shows for Tiger Shroff’s film, and is expected to rise in current bookings. Not a single filling fast show for Ajay’s film.

Kolkata

For the Heropanti sequel, Kolkata is the best performing circuit with 40-45% of shows already in filling fast mode. Ajay Devgn starrer is showing no buzz here in advance booking.

