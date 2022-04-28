KGF Chapter 2 Box Office Day 14 (Hindi): Crosses Sanju, PK & Tiger Zinda Hai's Lifetime Even In Just Two Weeks!

In a matter of just two weeks, KGF Chapter 2 (Hindi) has done the unthinkable. It has crossed the lifetime collections of Bollywood all-time blockbusters like Sanju (342.53 crores), PK (340.80 crores) and Tiger Zinda Hai (339.25 crores). This feat was accomplished yesterday, the 14th day of the film, when it collected 6.25 crores more. As a result, the film’s collections now stand at 343.13 crores, which is an unimaginable feat.

What’s really working in favour of the film is the fact that it has maintained a very good pace on the weekdays as well and isn’t just turning out to be a weekend show. Moreover, it has done well with the gentry as well as the family audience, something that was apparent on the first day itself when it scored a half-century. Now that can be made possible only if womenfolk step in for a film as well and that’s the magic that Rocky Bhai has spun amongst his huge fanbase.

The only other record of a Bollywood blockbuster that the Prashanth Neel directed film needs to break now is that of lifetime collections of Aamir Khan starrer Dangal (387.38 crores). That too is not too far away and should happen in a matter of 10-15 days, depending on how do Heropanti 2 and Runway 34 turn out to be. Yes, Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (511 crores) will still stay out of reach but the success of Yash starrer has shown that it’s not impossible and can well happen for a film in near future.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

