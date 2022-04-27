After the craze of KGF Chapter 2, Bollywood’s action star Tiger Shroff is all set to arrive with his Heropanti 2. Also starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Tara Sutaria, the film is releasing this Friday. While fans are excited to see a face-off of Tiger and Nawaz, let’s see how it is faring in Koimoi’s ‘How’s The Hype?’.

Trailer no. 2

Trailer no. 2 is described as a much better one by many as it gives more insights other than just action. It introduces us to a guy named Bablu (Tiger) who is bullied by his classmates and all the people around him. He’s assigned a mission of taking down Laila (Nawaz), who is about to commit the biggest cybercrime ever. The trailer is filled with trademark Tiger’s action and is truly whistle worthy. Here, 61% of voters liked trailer no. 2 which is just above average.

Miss Hairan song

Miss Hairan is a peppy number that features Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria in a very fun set-up. The dance number also gives Tiger room to showcase his dance moves and the chiselled body. Around 61% of voters loved it!

Jalwanuma song

Jalwanuma features Tiger and Tara in a set-up that reminds us of the good old independent music videos. Elevating it more is AR Rahman’s amazing music laced with Javed Ali and Pooja Sharma’s voices. It has been liked by 58% of voters and that’s an average response.

DaFa Kar song

Dafa Kar features our duo in an extravagant set-up. A peppy number is not just composed by the music maestro but even sung by him with Hiral Viradia. Here, it’s liked by 57% of our audience.

Trailer

The first trailer of Heropanti 2 introduces the hero Tiger Shroff in all his muscled glory in an action extravaganza. While Tara Sutaria looks pretty, it’s Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s magician character that grabs all the attention. It’s all about an exciting showdown between Tiger and Nawaz. Around 52% of voters dropped positive votes, which is quite shocking.

New posters

Before the trailer, the makers released three character posters dedicated to Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria and Nawazuddin Siddiqui, featuring them with panache. The character posters are liked by 67% of voters here.

Eid release date poster

In the poster we are talking about, one can see Tara sitting inside a car with a gun in her hand. Tiger Shroff is seen firing bullets from the roof of the car. The release date is revealed to be 29th April 2022 i.e. Eid. 68% of voters loved the poster.

First look posters

A couple of posters were unveiled for the film’s announcement. One features numerous guns pointed toward Tiger, who is standing in distance. The tagline reads “The World Wants Him Dead.” Another one has him standing amidst fast-moving light trails. The first look posters are liked by 75% of voters.

On the whole, 69% of our audience has given a thumbs up to Heropanti 2. It’s good enough hype if not great. Even though it is clashing with Ajay Devgn’s Runway 34, the main competitor would be KGF Chapter 2. Over the years, Tiger has gained tremendous popularity among the mass audience and it’s the same segment with which KGF 2 is primarily working. So, it will witness some KGF effect. Runway being more of a class film, will have a little effect on Tiger’s film.

All said and done, Heropanti 2 is all set to open on a good note at the box office, if not on a rocking note. It would test Tiger’s crowd-puller image!

