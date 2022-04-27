Made entirely during the lockdown, Runway 34 is now set for release this Friday. The film is special since Ajay Devgn has already given 9 theatrical successes in a row (barring Baadshaho) and is now all set for his tenth release, which he has also directed. That puts the film further in focus since he is known for his style quotient when it comes to the visuals, as seen in Shivaay as well. This time around though, the focus is on drama than action, and that promises Runway 34 to be an intense watch.

Promo of the film is quite impressive and for the multiplex junta, there is a lot in the offering. Such kind of films which rely a lot on dialoguebaazi in a back and forth narrative make for a good movie watching experience, as was the case with Badla as well. Amitabh Bachchan is a common element here and with him in a zone where he interrogates Ajay Devgn, one can expect a lot of intensity on screen.

On a regular day, a big film with this kind of subject and treatment would have opened around the 10 crores mark. However there is competition all around Runway 34 in the form of KGF: Chapter 2 and Heropanti 2. Though these are massy films and hence would be aiming primarily for the single screen audiences, one can expect some ripple effect at the multiplexes as well. Still, an opening of 6-8 crores is on the cards and as long as that happens, it would be some sort of a start that can set the film for growth over the weekend.

