This Friday will witness a major box-office clash between 2 big-budget Bollywood films- Heropanti 2 and Runway 34. Led by Tiger Shroff and Ajay Devgn, respectively, they will hit the screens on April 29. But looks like, it’s not going to be just Heropanti 2 Vs Runway 34, but rather its clashes with KGF2 and Jersey too.

Advertisement

While Tiger and Ajay’s fans seem to be excited about their new release, who do you think will have a better opening and win at the box office? Let’s figure it out!

Advertisement

After marking his Bollywood debut with the first instalment of the Heropanti franchise, Tiger Shroff’s starrer is directed by Ahmed Khan. Ever since its trailer was released on the web, stars began to promote it widely. Co-starring Tara Sutaria and Nawazuddin Siddiqui, the film has managed to create a strong buzz on and off social media. The film is expected to have a great opening at the box office owing to its strong publicity, extensive promotions and commercial storyline. Another thing that works in its favour is its first instalment, starring Tiger with Kriti Sanon, which was a hit at the box office.

Unlike Heropanti 2, Runway 34, doesn’t seem to have a strong buzz amongst the audience and on social media as compared to Ajay Devgn’s previous movies like Tanhaji and others. The film is helmed and led by Ajay Devgn, who has also bankrolled the film. Runway 34, which also stars Rakul Preet Singh and Amitabh Bachchan in the pivotal roles, is based on the real-life of Captain Vikrant Khanna, whose flight had a narrow escape after facing difficulties due to unclear visibility in 2015. While the film may not have created a strong buzz, it surely has a strong star cast and a storyline that it can rely upon for a great opening.

Recently, a user had taken to social media to share a screengrab of likes that Runway 34 and Heropanti 2 have received so far on a ticket booking app. Its caption read, “@ajaydevgn vs @iTIGERSHROFF Clearly we can see people are more interested in Heropanti2 and it will collect more money than Runway34 for sure. #AjayDevgn vs #tigershroff.” Check out a few Tweets:

@ajaydevgn vs @iTIGERSHROFF

Clearly we can see people are more interested in Heropanti2 and it will collect more money than Runway34 for sure.#AjayDevgn vs #tigershroff pic.twitter.com/2323nqB3h5 — Sangeet Khirwal (@SangeetKhirwal7) April 27, 2022

A user also wrote, “Clash tagdee haii Runway 34 vs heropanti 2 aur poster bas bhuj the pride of India jaise 3rd class maat bana deynaa.”

Clash tagdee haii

Runway 34 vs heropanti 2

aur poster 🔥💥💥

bas bhuj the pride of India jaise 3rd class maat bana deynaa https://t.co/H0e948utw5 — Heart Broker (@heartbroker288) March 12, 2022

“No Competition Between Jersey And KGF2 … Unmatched…. Competition Start From Eid KGF2 Vs Heropanti 2 Vs Runway 34 … These Is Intersting Battle,” read another Tweet.

No Competition Between Jersey And KGF2 … Unmatched 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣…. Competition Start From Eid KGF2 Vs Heropanti 2 Vs Runway 34 👀😲🔥🤔🙏 … These Is Intersting Battle 💥💥💥💥💥 — Piyush.. Bajrangbali Bhakat 🙏 (@ShoriPiyush) April 24, 2022

Well, coming back, Heropanti may win the Day 1 competition with Runway 34, but if the latter’s positive word-of-mouth spreads then we think better content will. We shall wait till Saturday morning to see the results, but you tell us who will have a great opening at the BO?

Must Read: When Akshay Kumar Admitted That He Tried Chopping Off Salman Khan’s Role In Jaan-E-Mann But Here’s Why He Changed His Mind

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube