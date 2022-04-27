Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff has lately been on a roll as he is expected to appear in a series of films in the next few months. He made his debut with the movie Heropanti and the second instalment of this franchise is now, all set to hit the theatres. In a recent conversation with the media, Tiger shed some light on what to expect from Heropanti 2 and the response is sure to leave you excited for more!

For the unversed, the upcoming film was announced before the pandemic and will hit the theatres on the upcoming Friday. It has been directed by Ahmed Khan and bankrolled by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. Apart from Tiger, the movie also features actors like Tara Sutaria and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in key roles.

In a recent interaction with Mid-Day, actor Tiger Shroff was asked about his script choices and the factors that drive him to take up a role. “Most of the time, I play a righteous [character]. I have people from young age groups following me. So, for me, it’s important to keep kids in mind when I am choosing my scripts and characters. I don’t want to [misguide] our future generation. I consider myself blessed that I have the responsibility as a lot of kids look up to me.”, he said.

Further elaborating on what to expect from the film, Tiger shroff said, “The world of Heropanti 2 is different in terms of action. If Baaghi was raw and rustic, this is massy and set in a glossy world. It is not muddy and dirty; every frame is slick. It has the vibe of say, Mission: Impossible meets James Bond meets War.”

What do you think about the claims made by Tiger Shroff about Heropanti 2? Let us know in the comments.

