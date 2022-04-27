Ram Gopal Varma is a popular Indian director who has presented the audience with several hits in the past. The filmmaker does not shy away from calling a spade and that is exactly what he did through a series of tweets recently. He called out the makers of Shahid Kapoor’s Jersey, making the prediction that the era of remakes is now over. He also lauded south Indian film industries for presenting hits like Pushpa, RRR, and KGF: Chapter 2.

Advertisement

For the unversed, Shahid’s new film is a remake of a national-award-winning Telugu film starring Nani in the lead role. The movie is being heavily appreciated by the masses but the box office numbers are slightly affected by the magnum opus KGF: Chapter 2, which was only released a week prior to the sports drama.

Advertisement

In the most recent development, Ram Gopal Varma has introspected on the ‘disastrous fate’ of Jersey, calling it the end of Bollywood remakes. “The DISASTROUS fate of JERSEY film in Hindi signals the DEATH of REMAKES for the simple reason it has been proved multiple times that dubbed films like #Pushpa #RRR #KGF2 are doing far better than originals if the content is good #DeathOfRemakes”, he tweeted.

The DISASTROUS fate of JERSEY film in Hindi signals the DEATH of REMAKES for the simple reason it has been proved multiple times that dubbed films like #Pushpa #RRR #KGF2 are doing far better than originals ,if the content is good #DeathOfRemakes — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) April 26, 2022

“If Nani ‘s original JERSEY from Telugu was dubbed and released it would have costed the producers just 10 lakhs whereas the remake in Hindi costed 100 cr resulting in losing enoromous money ,time, effort and face #DeathOfRemakes”, Ram Gopal Varma further wrote.

If Nani ‘s original JERSEY from Telugu was dubbed and released it would have costed the producers just 10 lakhs whereas the remake in Hindi costed 100 cr resulting in losing enoromous money ,time, effort and face #DeathOfRemakes — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) April 26, 2022

“After the monstrous successes of dubbed films like #Pushpa , #RRR and #KGF2 , no south film with good content will be sold for remake rights as even both the content and regional stars are being liked by the Hindi audiences #DeathOfRemakes”, he added.

After the monstrous successes of dubbed films like #Pushpa , #RRR and #KGF2 , no south film with good content will be sold for remake rights as even both the content and regional stars are being liked by the Hindi audiences #DeathOfRemakes — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) April 26, 2022

“Bollywood will be now getting ducked from both front and back as they neither seem to know how to make superhits nor can they hope to survive on remaking south films because nobody will sell them REMAKE rights #DeathOfRemakes”, another tweet in Ram Gopal Varma’s rant said.

Bollywood will be now getting ducked from both front and back as they neither seem to know how to make superhits nor can they hope to survive on remaking south films because nobody will sell them REMAKE rights #DeathOfRemakes — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) April 26, 2022

Speaking about how dubbed south Indian movies are now working well, Ram Gopal Varma wrote, “Moral of the story is it’s smart to release dubbed films instead of remaking them because it’s obvious that the audiences are ok with any face or any subject from anywhere as long as it interests them #DeathOfRemakes”

Moral of the story is it’s smart to release dubbed films instead of remaking them because it’s obvious that the audiences are ok with any face or any subject from anywhere as long as it interests them #DeathOfRemakes — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) April 26, 2022

Calling remakes ‘COVID virus’, Ram Gopal Varma concluded, “TELUGU and KANNADA films have INFECTED Hindi films like a COVID VIRUS..Hoping that BOLLYWOOD will soon come up with a VACCINE 💐”

TELUGU and KANNADA films have INFECTED Hindi films like a COVID VIRUS..Hoping that BOLLYWOOD will soon come up with a VACCINE 💐 — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) April 26, 2022

Tune in to Koimoi for more on Bollywood

Must Read: KRK Gets Trolled After Saying Anushka Sharma Is ‘Bad Luck’ For Virat Kohli, Netizens Say “Bohot Hi Ghatiya Baat Boli Hai Aapne”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube