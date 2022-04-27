This isn’t the first time that Anushka Sharma is being blamed for Virat Kohli and his poor performance on the Cricket ground. Last time, it was Sunil Gavaskar who passed a derogatory remark and now it is Kamaal R Khan aka KRK who is calling her a ‘bad luck.’ Scroll below for all the details!

Many feel that Virat has not been in his best form in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL). Even former Team India head coach recently gave a statement and suggested he take an ‘ideal break.’ While that seems like an honest suggestion, it is Kamaal who went below the belt and targeted his wife Anushka in the latest tweet.

KRK took to his Twitter handle and wrote, “Anushka is a bad luck for #Kohli. He can only get his form back, if he will divorce #Anushka. #RCBvsRR.”

That is indeed a very cheap remark to pass across anybody, let alone Anushka Sharma. However, KRK has smart enough to not tag the actress or Virat Kohli in his tweet.

But Virushka fans are no less, who called out Kamaal R Khan and bashed him left and right in the comments section.

A user wrote, “Have taken snapshot of this tweet, will bless your daughter with divorce once she’s married. Bhai teri beti ke nikaah me hum yahi dua karenge jo tu bol raha hai anushka ko”

Another bashed, “Kyon be Fattu, iss waale Tweet mein @imVkohli ko tag karne mein fatt gayi teri..??? Rukk, main batata hoon @AnushkaSharma ko ke tu ne kya kaha hai.. Firr dekh, dono Pati-Patni mil ke teri aisi kutaai karene Bat se ke bakwaas karna bhul jaayega..”

“Bahut hi ghatiya baat boli hai apne… Thodi si bhi insaniyat hai to delete karo…” a user wrote.

Another wrote, “Shame on you Fake person Kuch to sharam karo Tumko aur tumare biwi ke divorce ki baat huvi to Kisi ki achchi zindagi barbad mat karo.”

Here’s the tweet shared by KRK on Anushka Sharma & Virat Kohli:

Anushka is a bad luck for #Kohli. He can only get his form back, if he will divorce #Anushka. #RCBvsRR — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) April 26, 2022

