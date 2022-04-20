Anushka Sharma began her production journey back in 2013. The actress, along with her brother, Karnesh Ssharma began the Clean Slate Filmz and have delivered some really impactful projects like NH10, Bulbbul amongst others. It was a few days back that the actress announced that she was taking a backseat and her sibling would continue to lead the company.

Advertisement

For the unversed, Anushka, about a month back took to her Instagram and announced that her brother Karnesh will take forward the production company. She also further clarified that she is stepping down as a producer and has shifted her focus back to acting.

Advertisement

Many eyeballs were grabbed and speculations around why Anushka Sharma quit Clean Slate Filmz began doing the rounds. Now, Karnesh Ssharma has clarified the exact reasons why the actress made the big decision.

Karnesh Ssharma told Indian Express, “Clean Slate Filmz was started by her (Anushka Sharma), so nobody can take that away from her. She has been instrumental in bringing us where we are today. Whether it is acting or giving creative inputs to stories, she’s always been involved. She is in a different phase in her life right now and we have to respect that. But, she is still participating, we have Chakda Express where she is acting. Going forward, you’ll see her in stories which we are making.”

He continued, “I think her priority has shifted and her time is restricted, because producing is a 24/7 job, and you can’t expect her to do that as she is a new mother now. She was very open and frank about what she said and it is all good; she is there with us in spirit. Moving forward, you never know what happens. I think this is the phase in her life, and there could be another phase in her life where she comes back, it is her company as much as it is mine.”

On the professional front, Anushka Sharma will be next seen in Chakda Xpress.

Must Read: Netizens Troll Urvashi Rautela Over Allegedly Being Ignored By Shah Rukh Khan, Says “SRK Has Never Looked This Disinterested”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube