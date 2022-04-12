It’s a known fact that Kareena Kapoor Khan was the first choice of Sanjay Leela Bhansali for Ram Leela opposite Ranveer Singh. But not many know that what they know is wrong. Not Kareena but Anushka Sharma was the first actress to be finalized to portray Leela’s character in SLB directorial. Yes, you heard that right! Read on as we are going to tell you what actually happened.

Advertisement

For the unversed, the 2013 release film Ram Leela was led by Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone among many others.

Advertisement

Sanjay Leela Bhansali had zeroed down on Anushka Sharma to become the leading lady in Ranveer Singh starrer. The director had approached the actress and they had finalized the film deal too. However, soon makers faced a new twist that got Sharma out and Bebo in. Reportedly, Kareena Kapoor Khan was quite keen on working with Sanjay Leela Bhansali for a very long time. Bebo had even expressed her desire to work with SLB quite long ago.

Well, not only in Ram Leela, Kareena Kapoor even wanted to step in Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s shoes in Devdas but at that time SLB picked Aish over Bebo. This had even led to a tiff between the two, which was resolved later. Coming back, soon after Bebo got to know about Ram Leela, she put her friendship to the best use and demanded Anushka’s role from SLB.

Since SLB didn’t want to recreate a situation like Devdas and dump Kareena Kapoor again, he decided to replace Kareena with Anushka Sharma. However, much later, just before the commencement of Ram Leela’s shooting, Bebo shocked everyone with her sudden exit blaming it on her mood. Finally, it was Deepika Padukone who came to SLB’s rescue and save the sinking boat.

In 2013, Kareena Kapoor Khan opened up about walking out of Ram Leela for Gori Tere Pyaar Mein. She told Deccan Chronicle, “I confess that I’m mad. There have been times when I’ve signed a film and then felt it was wrong. Yes, I was supposed to do Ram-Leela but I changed my mind. I decided to do Gori… instead.”

“With me, it’s all about the mood. There are no regrets, I’ve worked with some really good directors. I’ve missed the chance to work with Sanjay Leela Bhansali. But there’s always a next time. I’m the only actress who can boast of giving films to other actresses,” she added.

Must Read: KRK Claims Sidharth Malhotra Once Fought With Him For Alia Bhatt; Calls Him, “Dhobi Ka Kutta Na Ghar Ka Na Ghaat Ka”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube