Kriti Sanon is one of the most stylish and successful actresses in Bollywood right now. She debuted with Heropanti in 2014 and ever since then, there has been no looking back for the beauty. Last night, Kriti was spotted donning a chic mini co-ord set at the Mumbai airport and netizens are in awe of her style and simplicity. Reacting to her video, netizens also slammed the star kids in the comments section and here’s why.

Kriti has been a part of the entertainment industry for over 8 years and has already proved her mettle in the same. She has done some incredible work in the industry including in films like Mimi, Bareilly Ki Barfi and Luka Chuppi to name a few. And well, her fashion wardrobe needs no introduction, that’s already very popular among her fans on social media.

Kriti Sanon was spotted at the Mumbai airport last night where she donned a chic mini white co-ord set and styled it with a luxury bag and matching high dunk sneakers. For makeup, Kriti opted for nude glossy lips with bold eyebrows and donned a high ponytail with a middle parting.

Take a look at her video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Koimoi.com (@koimoi)

Reacting to her video, a user on Instagram commented, “She is gorgeous… Plastic NEPO kids should feel ashamed of seeing her 😂” Another user commented, “I just love her fashion sense & her style 🔥😍🤍” A third user commented, “😍😍😍😍🔥🔥🔥🔥kya Ada hai!!” A fourth user commented, “She’s extremely gorgeous.”

What are your thoughts on Kriti Sanon’s chic airport style? Tell us in the comments below.

