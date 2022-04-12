Ajay Devgn has been in the industry for more than 2 decades. Starting his career in Phool Aur Kaante, the actor has become one of the most followed and adored actors in Bollywood. On the other hand, the stardom he received post Singham is on a different level as the actor gets asked about the threequel time and again. In a recent interview, the actor finally spilled some beans about the much-awaited Part 3 and when people can expect to watch the film on the big screen.

Ajay collaborated with Rohit Shetty for the first film in 2011, followed by a sequel in 2014. Later the filmmaker decided to expand the universe by adding more actors. Shetty created his own cop universe with Ranveer Singh starrer Simmba and Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi.

Meanwhile, Ajay Devgn who is gearing for the release of Runway 34 with Amitabh Bachchan, appeared in Film Companion’s Front Row Interview With Anupama Chopra. During the chat, he spoke about his upcoming projects, buzz about South films and the much-awaited details about Singham 3.

In one of the segments, Anupama Chopra asked, “I think you have been throwing some hints about Singham 3,” Ajay Devgn said, “I think it should happen by the end of the year. So, we will start shooting.”

When asked if he can share more details about the same, the actor adds, “Rohit (Shetty) comes and tells me the basic idea about what we are going to work on and that’s it and then when he finishes, he comes over and then certainly we chat over it.”

Anupama Chopra then asked him where he wants to see Singham go, Ajay Devgn replied, “I really don’t know I really don’t know let’s see and it’s too early to talk.”

Earlier while talking with Bollywood Life, Rohit Shetty shared details about Singham 3 and if it’s based on Article 370, the filmmaker said, “Even I’ve heard that the story is out, even though I myself don’t know what the story is – that Singham 3 is being made on Article 370, which even I don’t know. We have a basic idea for the story, but I can understand (the reports coming out) because of the rage created by Sooryavanshi, so everyone is talking about Singham. However, there’s a lot of time for it…if you see, there’s at least one year left for Singham (3) to begin. It won’t start before a year.”

