Entire country is currently looking forward to Alia Bhatt getting married to the love of her life, Ranbir Kapoor. Her half brother Rahul Bhatt has already confirmed the news as he heads the security during the big day. But netizens are amused with Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif leaving Mumbai during the same time. Check out their reactions as they link up both the events!

Advertisement

As most know, Ranbir has dated some of the most beautiful faces from the industry. He was in a serious relationship with Deepika Padukone but ended up allegedly cheating on her with Katrina Kaif. But unfortunately, his latter relationship failed to work out too. He fell in love with Alia on the sets of Brahmastra in 2017.

Advertisement

While equation with Katrina Kaif remains unknown, Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone have made amends and are friends now. Ahead of his wedding with Alia Bhatt, both his exes were seen leaving the city yesterday. Of course, they jetted off for their work commitments but netizens have been joking that they did so to avoid being a part of the big day.

The videos of Katrina Kaif and Deepika Padukone at the airport are going viral on the internet.

A user commented, “Leaving Mumbai before Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt wedding.”

Another joked, “Deepika bhi airport pe katrina bhi airport pe,,,,samaj rhe ho X ki saadi me jana na pade”

A comment read, “Isse b puch lete shadi k bare me, sab ko pakad pakad k puch rhe ho to….”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

On the professional front, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor will be next seen in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra.

Deepika Padukone, on the other hand, will be seen in Pathaan opposite Shah Rukh Khan.

Katrina Kaif will be seen in Phone Bhoot, opposite Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Bollywood updates!

Must Read: The Kashmir Files: Vivek Agnihotri Gives A Smashing Reply To Sharad Pawar’s Comment Of ‘Unfortunate That People In Power Promoted This’

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube