The Kashmir Files has become the talk of the town ever since its release on March 13. It will soon be a month since its release, but its collections don’t seem to die down. Helmed by Vivek Agnihotri, the film stars Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumar, Pallavi Joshi, and others in the key roles. Just today, we told you The Kashmir Files is the first film post-pandemic to cross Rs 250 crore at the Indian box office. After a month of its release, positive reviews and good wishes continue to pour in for the makers and the film.

While the audience is lauding the filmmaker for showing the atrocities of Kashmiri Hindus, opposition parties have been targeting the ruling party for promoting the film.

After AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal, National Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar has now spoken about The Kashmir Files. While addressing media Pawar targeting ruling party BJP and said that it’s “unfortunate that people in power promoted this movie.” Sharad Pawar was quoted saying, “A man made a movie (The Kashmir Files) showing atrocities on Hindus. It depicted that majority always attacks minority &when that majority is Muslim, the Hindu community gets insecure. It’s unfortunate that people in power promoted this movie.”

Well, soon after learning about it, Vivek Agnihotri was quick to give a smashing reply to the politician and reminded him of their recent meeting. Taking to Twitter, Vivek Agnihotri re-Tweeted and wrote, “The man’s name is Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri. Who met you few days ago in the plane, touched your and your wife’s feet and you blessed him and his wife and congratulated them for making a brilliant film on Kashmiri Hindu Genocide.”

The man’s name is Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri. Who met you few days ago in the plane, touched your and your wife’s feet and you blessed him and his wife and congratulated them for making a brilliant film on Kashmiri Hindu Genocide. https://t.co/xNIo34j1oN — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) April 11, 2022

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had spoken about the film. Hindustan Times quoted the PM saying, “Those people who claim to be flag bearers of freedom of speech, are furious for the past 5-6 days. Instead of praising the film based on facts, they are out to discredit Kashmir Files. My issue is not the film, but the need to bring out the truth in national interests. Those who disagree with this film can make their own on the basis of their perception.”

