Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is undoubtedly the most loved actress and model of all time. Every time the beauty queen steps out, she makes waves with her on point fashion game. The actress never leaves a chance to slay social media game too, whenever given a chance. Before becoming a successful actor Aish has been a successful model too, who has been in the industry from a very young age.

Aishwarya’s photo from a Pencil ad has surfaced on the web and fans can’t stop awing her for an adorable reason.

In the throwback poster, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan can be seen holding a pencil in her hand while promoting it. The actress looks adorable as she is seen sporting a hairband while letter her short hair down. After the ad surfaced on the web, fans couldn’t stop but find an adorable resemblance of her with her daughter Aaradhya.

Commenting on the photo a user wrote, “Aishwarya. Aaradhya resembles her mother” another said, “Wow Aradhya looks just like Aishwarya” Check out the photo below:

Meanwhile, Abhishek Bachchan recently opened up about being too shy to order for room service. Revealing to Siddharth Kannan AB, who’s basking in the success of Dasvi, said its Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who orders food for him. He said, “I am very conscious. People laugh at me. We’re sitting in a hotel today, doing our press tour, and if there isn’t somebody to help me walk through the lobby, I won’t come in. I am scared to enter a place alone. I need somebody around me, I would rather have somebody who can guide me. I’m very shy that way.”

“I have certain quirks. If I am outdoor and my wife will call me in the evening asking ‘how’s your day’ whatever, normal husband-wife chat. She says ‘have you eaten,’ I say ‘no.’ She says ‘okay what do you want to eat’ and I tell her and then she will…I can’t call room service. Aishwarya has to call (room service), otherwise she knows I won’t eat. I have this issue. I have a problem speaking to a stranger on the phone.”

On the work front, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan will be seen in a Mani Ratnam film PS – I. The film is expected to hit the screens on September 30, 2022.

